Dear editor,

Whether you’re coming home from out of town or visiting for the first time, the first thing you see when you exit the interstate into Frankfort are the welcome signs! The warm greeting telling visitors where they are and how glad we are they came to visit. This is just another area the public may not know is a responsibility of the Parks Department. The signs were aged and in need of some love. Many asked why they were missing. They are back and better than ever!

Welcome to Frankfort sign refurbished

From left, Timmy Hosley, Blake Thompson and Dennis Van Horn stand next to the refurbished Welcome to Frankfort sign. (Photo submitted)

Park Supervisor Blake Thompson, maintenance staff, Timmy Hosley along with the original sign designer Dennis Van Horn took the signs apart piece by piece: replaced, repainted and refurbished each section of the signs. It was methodical work that took time and effort, but they wanted it to be perfect. 

The next steps will be the beautification process. Parks staff will work on the landscape, adding color, new mulch and native plants. “We want to roll out the welcome mat, when visitors come to our town.” 

I asked Dennis about his experience working with our parks staff, “I couldn’t have asked for better to work with, Blake and Timmy never stopped and are just good guys.” Each time I write one of these articles focusing on our local parks, my pride for being part of this team grows. Next time you’re coming back to town, give Blake, Timmy and Dennis a quick thought. At that moment, they will be working to make something else in the community better.

Alex Cunningham

Frankfort

