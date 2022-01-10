Dear editor,

I woke up this morning and found I had moved to western Kentucky! I don’t remember the move, but the Kentucky General Assembly says it is so.

I understand the rationale for this move is because 1st District Congressman James Comer now resides in Frankfort. To protect his seat the redistricting committee snaked along the Kentucky-Tennessee border and snuck up and grabbed Franklin County so Comer can remain a resident of his district.

This district really confounds imagination.

For over three years, Together Frankfort, a local civic organization, has worked closely with the League of Women Voters of Kentucky on the critical issue of redistricting. The league has led the charge to involve the public as new boundaries for our Congressional and State legislators are drawn by the General Assembly. 

The league and their partners first asked the General Assembly to set up an advisory commission to assist in the effort. That effort failed. Then the league and their partners asked the General Assembly to hold public hearings on redistricting. That did not happen.

The league then purchased the same data base the legislature is using for the process, drew up draft maps, and held forums at various locations, listening carefully to what the public had to say about those maps. Together Frankfort was pleased to be the host of one of these forums. 

After the forums, the league took into consideration public comments and finalized their recommended maps. The legislators in charge gave short shrift to the league’s work.

By the time I finish this letter, the Legislature’s recommended maps will be well on their way to approval. Welcome to western Kentucky residents of Franklin County!

Barbara Hadley Smith

Chair, Together Frankfort

Frankfort

