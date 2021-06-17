Dear editor,

Economic development is a team sport and everyone in the community has a role to play. What separates good teams from average teams is the execution of a game plan. Frankfort has struggled with putting the right plan together.

The first question is: “What does Frankfort want to be?” Up until a few years ago, Frankfort was always a state town. State government has been the starting point of every community discussion. Fast-forward to current times and the government (or at least the people coming to Frankfort for state jobs) is shrinking.

The pandemic has changed the way we operate. We are now faced with what we want our community to be — a bourbon town; a brewpub town; an art town; or any other type of community that is possible. I feel that it can be a diverse blend of these elements and more. We need to make sure that the direction we head is well-balanced to support smart growth and economic development.

How can we become a business-friendly community that encourages new businesses and supports existing businesses? What are we doing to attract the type of businesses we are wanting? How do we know who or what to go after if we do not know who we want to be?

It is time for the county, city, successful business owners, responsible developers and citizens to sit around a table and discuss these issues. Let's start discussions, look for solutions and create a long-term vision.

Michael Mueller

3rd District Magistrate

Franklin County

