Dear editor,

What ever happened to tennis in this city? Ten years ago John Arnett had this city as a site for state tennis tournaments. We had organized teams and we had courts full from early spring to late fall across town — granted we were also using our local school courts.

There is a group to teach young people to play but nothing for adults. Shame on the Parks and Recreation Department for letting things get to this low point.

The city owns one set of courts — Juniper Hills which is a tore up mess. It’s getting repaired, hopefully completely resurfaced and the end of it being a skateboard “court.”

New indoor courts? Sure that’s great. Both sides of town needs city-owned courts.

Most of all we need someone in the position to get tennis back to where it was under Arnett. Dennis Radar also organized everyone plays Sunday afternoons. RIP Dennis. You also helped grow tennis in Frankfort.

It’s time the parks department gets the ball rolling and gets tennis back in the Frankfort spotlight.

Jeanne Hansen

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription