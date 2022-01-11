Dear editor,

What is the crux of greenhouse gas science?

At 93 million miles from the sun, 1,365 watts of energy reach the earth 24/7. At the top-of-the-atmosphere, there is enough energy to heat an object to 248°F. That is why the International Space Station is wrapped in a shiny metallic skin to reflect away sunshine and has two redundant A/C systems to keep the astronauts from baking to death.

The global warmers claim that a small portion of this sunlight reaches earth’s surface. They calculate this amount by assuming the earth is a flat disc. Since a disc has one-fourth the surface area as a sphere of equal diameter, it was necessary to reduce the incoming sunlight by a factor of four. To account for the sunlight reflected away by clouds, snow, ice and dust particles, it was reduced by another 30%. This left only enough energy to heat the surface to 0°F.

The U.S. Standard Atmosphere for earth’s near-surface temperature is 59°F. To account for the missing heat, it was necessary to invent the Greenhouse effect, whereby carbon dioxide, 0.04% of the atmosphere, traps, amplifies and beams down to the surface the missing heat.

When treating the earth as a sphere, 40.6% of the incoming sunlight is spread evenly across its curved surface; this amount is reduced by 30% for reflected energy leaving enough energy to heat the surface to 59°F, without any greenhouse effect.

This is the crux of the issue. Do you think the science is settled?

George Tomaich

Lexington

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription