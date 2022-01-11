At 93 million miles from the sun, 1,365 watts of energy reach the earth 24/7. At the top-of-the-atmosphere, there is enough energy to heat an object to 248°F. That is why the International Space Station is wrapped in a shiny metallic skin to reflect away sunshine and has two redundant A/C systems to keep the astronauts from baking to death.
The global warmers claim that a small portion of this sunlight reaches earth’s surface. They calculate this amount by assuming the earth is a flat disc. Since a disc has one-fourth the surface area as a sphere of equal diameter, it was necessary to reduce the incoming sunlight by a factor of four. To account for the sunlight reflected away by clouds, snow, ice and dust particles, it was reduced by another 30%. This left only enough energy to heat the surface to 0°F.
The U.S. Standard Atmosphere for earth’s near-surface temperature is 59°F. To account for the missing heat, it was necessary to invent the Greenhouse effect, whereby carbon dioxide, 0.04% of the atmosphere, traps, amplifies and beams down to the surface the missing heat.
When treating the earth as a sphere, 40.6% of the incoming sunlight is spread evenly across its curved surface; this amount is reduced by 30% for reflected energy leaving enough energy to heat the surface to 59°F, without any greenhouse effect.
This is the crux of the issue. Do you think the science is settled?
George , isn’t it funny how cookies crumble! Your theory that scientists use the earth in equations as being flat is comical ( if we didn’t have a few antivaxer type thinking that you could be telling the truth ) in 240 BC Eratosthenes measured the earths circumstance. It was known 2,262 years ago that the earth was a globe! You need to back up in your studies - maybe you can get some help from your first grade teacher.
