To the Kentucky General Assembly: All we see are bills being prefiled to limit how Gov. Andy Beshear uses executive power to mitigate the spread of COVID. So I think it is fair to ask these questions. 

WHAT IS YOUR PLAN? WHAT IS YOUR PLAN? WHAT IS YOUR PLAN? WHAT IS YOUR PLAN? WHAT IS YOUR PLAN? WHAT IS YOUR PLAN? WHAT IS YOUR PLAN? WHAT IS YOUR PLAN? WHAT IS YOUR PLAN? WHAT IS YOUR PLAN? WHAT IS YOUR PLAN? WHAT IS YOUR PLAN? WHAT IS YOUR PLAN? WHAT IS YOUR PLAN? WHAT IS YOUR PLAN? WHAT IS YOUR PLAN? WHAT IS YOUR PLAN? WHAT IS YOUR PLAN? WHAT IS YOUR PLAN? WHAT IS YOUR PLAN? WHAT IS YOUR PLAN? WHAT IS YOUR PLAN? WHAT IS YOUR PLAN? WHAT IS YOUR PLAN? DO YOU EVEN HAVE A PLAN? DO YOU EVEN HAVE A PLAN? DO YOU EVEN HAVE A PLAN? DO YOU EVEN HAVE A PLAN? DO YOU EVEN HAVE A PLAN? DO YOU EVEN HAVE A PLAN? DO YOU EVEN HAVE A PLAN? DO YOU EVEN HAVE A PLAN? DO YOU EVEN HAVE A PLAN? DO YOU EVEN HAVE A PLAN? DO YOU EVEN HAVE A PLAN? DO YOU EVEN HAVE A PLAN? DO YOU EVEN HAVE A PLAN? DO YOU EVEN HAVE A PLAN? DO YOU EVEN HAVE A PLAN? DO YOU EVEN HAVE A PLAN? 

I appreciate elected officials who care about public health, especially during a global pandemic. Period.

