Dear editor,

Why is the county dragging their feet on recycling? If the city can find somewhere to send theirs, why cannot the county?

All we have heard for years is recycle, recycle, recycle. Now when everyone starts to, we get no support from the county.

Stuart Hammond

Frankfort

