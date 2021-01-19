Dear editor,
What makes state Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, weep?
UK basketball players, coaches and staff kneeling during the national anthem before the Florida game.
Things that apparently do not make Stivers weep?
• A violent mob killing a Capitol Hill police officer, leading to the death of another officer and injuring scores of others while invading our nation’s Capitol building.
• Domestic terrorists seeking to kill the second and third in line of succession to the president and violently overwhelming their security forces while attempting to do so.
• Traitors calling themselves patriots interrupting the constitutional duty of Congress to certify electors for president and vice president after a free and fair election.
• The president of the United States inciting insurrection.
• The president undermining, dismantling and/or disobeying the institutions of government, public service/public servants and the constitution.
• Members of Stivers’ political party lying about the election and objecting to the results even after an attempted coup in those very same chambers in which they were standing.
• Racial injustice and systemic racism in our country.
• A pandemic killing more Americans per day than the terrorist attack on 9/11.
• The spread of misinformation, and slow, chaotic and indifferent federal response to the pandemic, leading to hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths in this country.
• Our Republican state legislators caring more about curbing our governor’s attempts to save the lives of Kentuckians during the pandemic than helping Kentuckians or saving lives.
What makes me weep?
The 10 things listed above and Robert Stivers.
Sam Marcus
Frankfort
Perfectly succinct points that should be way more upsetting to Stivers than the few minutes of respectable social-justice demonstration by the Kentucky ball team.
