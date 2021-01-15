Dear editor,

I read with interest the Frankfort public defenders' letter regarding a deputy sheriff attending the insurrection at the Capitol on Wednesday. 

I am appalled that one of our law enforcement officers was in attendance. Did he breach the police barrier? Is he a white supremacist? Did other law enforcement from Frankfort and Franklin County attend? 

I note that the Washington Post published an article saying that law enforcement agencies from around the country are reckoning with this, and rooting out such law enforcement officers from their ranks. 

I want to know what the sheriff is going to do about this to ensure our community, particularly our residents of color, that no officer is a white supremacist, that no law enforcement agency endorses attendance at an insurrection, that none of our officers who are enforcing the law went to an event where federal crimes were committed.

Ernie Lewis

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription