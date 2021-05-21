Dear editor,

In a trial of a suspected serial killer, the mother of the accused would not be allowed on the jury, because the mother’s vested interest in believing her son or daughter who has falsely proclaimed their innocence would normally trump all evidence to the contrary. The mother loves the liar and the lie. 

Many Republicans have a lot in common with that mother. Despite the evidence that the 2020 election was free and fair, their vested interest in the liar and the lie trumps looking for or even wanting the truth.

It’s been reported that 70% of Republicans don’t believe the 2020 election was fair or legal, at least for Trump. (There doesn’t seem to be much dispute or interest on their part in finding potential voting irregularities regarding other politicians on the same ballot.) Sixty-six percent of Republicans believe loyalty to Trump is the most important trait in their representatives. They love the liar and the lie. 

Andrea Veach 

Louisville

