Dear editor,
“God has shown me that I should not call any man impure or unclean” (Acts 10:28). Yet in Pittsburgh, we have a man go to a synagogue, killing folks because they are Jews. In Louisville, we have a man killing two people because there were black. We have a man sending potential bombs to folks because they don’t believe as he does.
We have men and women who have neglected their roles assigned to them by God. We have parents paying allegiance to alcohol or drugs or others rather than caring for their home and their children. We have folks who aren’t happy with themselves and set out to change themselves in myriad ways. We abort our babies because they are inconvenient. We don’t like God’s laws and try to create our own to suit us.
If we would study history from ancient times forward, we would see that this pattern of living has never been successful for any group of people, for any society, for any country. We can’t make moral what God has determined immoral. We cannot continue to remove principles and values given to us by our Maker and expect to remain, to continue as a free community, state, country.
God created us all in His image (Genesis 1:26). He knew us in our mother's womb (Psalm 139:13). He told us to love one another and care for each other (John 13:34). He told us to follow after Him (John 14:23).
We speak demeaningly and slanderously of each other as well as our political servants and opponents. God instructed us to pray for each other and for them (1 Timothy 2:1-2). We have elected officials who have turned their backs on their promises and oaths and serve themselves rather their constituents. Pray for them as they are in office, but vote them out when the appropriate time comes. We are charged to “select men/women who fear God, men/women of truth, those who hate dishonest gain” (Exodus 18:21).
Get to know the candidates. Know where their life principles and values lie. Hopefully we select servants who speak as did George Washington, “It is the duty of all nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey His will, to be grateful for His benefits, and humbly to implore His protection and favor.”
Phyllis Vincent
Frankfort