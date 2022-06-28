The planning commission, judges, city and county officials have failed those wanting a growing, thriving Franklin County. Census figures do not lie as here are the growth of Franklin County and surrounding counties based on the 2000 and 2020 census from government website over the last 20 years:
Scott County — 72%
Shelby County — 44%
Anderson County — 24.8%
Fayette County — 23%
Woodford County — 15.8%
Franklin County — 8.1%
Owen County — 6.7%
Henry County — 4.1%
The Duncan Road property zoning change was denied. A lack of industrial property. Number of subdivisions approved in the last 14 years is zero. Ten years of legal and zoning work to get Cracker Barrel approved in an industrial park next to the interstate. Development costs increased higher than surrounding counties due to regulations and utilities.
There has been no Cpaitol Expo for six years now. The green space that has been studied has no structures. No digging on the green space downtown as this vacant area has no immediate future from its appearance. Pay for more consulting studies is probably what we will get instead of an old-fashioned Expo on the property. City and county did not stand up and take charge of the Civic Center arena but the Old Y still stands.
Opponents to growth state there is unmitigated urban sprawl in Franklin County. The U.S. Census Bureau would disagree with that statement. The responsible citizens of Franklin County should disagree.
