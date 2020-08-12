Dear editor,

I was dismayed to catch the part of the most recent city commission meeting to see a 3-2 vote taken, where it seems only the "yeses" knew what they were voting for in the matter of firing our city manager, Keith Parker. In the interest of transparency, this was totally incomprehensible.

I would like to hear from the powers who made this happen as to what Parker did to engender such a result. He appeared and sounded very responsive to issues and professional and knowledgeable in the performance of his job. What gives here? Why weren't all the commissioners told prior to this vote?

Marci Juett

Frankfort

