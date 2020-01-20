Dear editor,
Blair Hecker’s recent column (“New Year, New Frankfort,” Jan. 8) was encouraging. The 2018 Downtown Master Plan was a communitywide effort to envision Frankfort as thriving and vibrant. Progress toward these goals is happening.
Visually, it’s exciting to see public art downtown. The process for publicizing this project, selecting the artists and actually creating the murals and sculpture was complicated. Fortunately, we have citizens willing to lend financial support and to provide expertise and time to showcase outstanding art. The state has also completed its traffic study to maintain Clinton and Mero streets as two-way. Two commercial ventures have given us new breweries.
Most of the other parts of the master plan mentioned in the column are the city’s responsibility, including three projects Downtown Frankfort Inc. identified and given to the city in September for implementation: Ann Street overlook, painting downtown crosswalks and banners on the Broadway/Wilkinson trestle. These are not complicated projects but could materialize right away to demonstrate the momentum our community is experiencing. Yet nothing seems to have happened.
For other projects, Requests For Proposals have been issued and yet another study of downtown parking is in process, but it’s important to have tangible evidence that we are moving forward. Hecker’s piece was a start. I hope she’ll continue to keep us informed. We are waiting to see the city move forward with its role as a leading participant.
We, as voters, also have a responsible role since an upcoming May primary and November general election give us a choice of mayor and city commission members. In this crucial time in our community’s development, it’s important for us to ask hard questions of the candidates and then select those who can best move us forward.
Nash Cox
Frankfort