Dear editor,

There’s an old union song from the 1930s titled “Which side are you on?” I believe that song title encapsulates perfectly the state of our country today. Which side are you on?

Are you on the side of the Democrats, who seem to be backing protests, riots and the destruction of public property, or are you on the side of the Republicans, who are on the side of law and order?

Are you on the side of the Democrats who are backers of the insane proposal to defund the police that protect the innocent from the lawbreakers, or are you on the side of the Republicans who stand with the police?

Are you on the side of the Democrats that run some of the largest cities in America that have disintegrated into crime-ridden war zones, or are you on the side of the Republicans who would never allow cities that they run to be given over to mobs of lawbreakers?

A few short months ago our country may have been divided but nothing like it is today. Which side are you on? You must pick a side. I’m with the Republicans. My Democratic Party, it seems, has gone insane.

I’m betting that there are a lot of Democrats like me out there who are switching sides. Which side are you on?

Phil Greer

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription