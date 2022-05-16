Dear editor,

I am a white, straight, Christian woman. I am mortified by the behavior of people who treat people who are different from that description as unworthy of equal freedoms, protections and rights.

We must show children that they are loved and accepted regardless of their own sexual orientations or that of their parents. Children deserve love not bullying.

By removing a woman’s right to a legal abortion, you are violating her privacy and causing harm. Making abortions illegal does not stop abortions. It stops safe abortions. This health care decision was granted 49 years ago. What other rights will be taken away in the future? Marriage equality, rights for contraception, interracial marriage and voting rights are at risk.

I do not want others’ religious beliefs imposed on me. I thought that is why "Separation of Church and State" exists.

Which side of history do you choose to be on? The side of hate and fear mongering or the side of tolerance and inclusion? I pray you think of those questions when you vote.

Can we say we aren't responsible for our fellow human beings’ pain and suffering if we choose to stay silent when their fundamental rights or freedoms are harmed? Silence means you consent to these abuses.

If your religious instruction taught you to be merciful, seek goodness, respect others and be kind, then can you really vote for candidates who violate those values while saying cruel, malicious, hateful lies just to remain in power?

I hope not.

Candy Banks

Jupiter, Florida

