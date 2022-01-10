Dear editor,

The bizarre outrage over Critical Race Theory (CRT) that "conservatives" are spewing across the country has landed in Frankfort! Bill Request (BR) 60 and BR 69 have been pre-filed for the Kentucky Legislative session. It must be stopped. Our teachers have been through enough. Many are leaving the profession. This will intimidate them by imposing a "penalty of $5,000 for each day a violation persists" to any school district.

Please educate yourself before you engage in the debate limiting the curriculum in schools to what you deem safe and sterile. Whitewashing history and omitting truth is a tendency of autocracies and dictatorships.

It's been found to be a hot button issue, manufactured by the right to further divide us, sow fear and hatred. Don't be manipulated and duped by their scary, boogeyman lies. Our children deserve better.

This writer says it better than I can. "To pull books from a school library because of the discomfort they create in adults is a recipe for disaster. It erodes the trust young people have in the adults in their lives and pushes them to secrecy. It undermines the studied opinion of professional librarians and educators. It supports a false idea that there is one version of life that is acceptable. And, it denigrates the work of authors who are brave enough to name experiences that are difficult and real," explained Meg Medina.

Please reach out to your state legislators to voice your opposition to this ridiculous, costly, unnecessary, unlawful legislation.

Diane Cahill

Lexington

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription