Dear editor,
I’m Pro-Life. I’m Christian. And I’m a Democrat.
As a follower of Jesus Christ, I believe that all life is sacred. I also believe that life begins at conception. Thus, as a pro-life Christian, I feel that abortion is wrong. In fact, my first son was adopted, and while he’s now my angel in heaven, I will be forever grateful to his mother for giving me this precious gift of life. But being pro-life doesn’t necessarily mean that I support regulations that outlaw it.
From 2011-2017, the number of abortions declined 19%. This trend was largely the result of fewer teen pregnancies due to affordable healthcare and readily available contraception, and not restrictive abortion policies. During this same period, the abortion ratio (the number of abortions per 100 pregnancies) declined by 13%. The fact-checking site Snopes reports that “The abortion rate has steadily declined since the 1980s throughout both Democratic and Republican administrations, with a greater rate of decline during the former.” And isn’t that the goal?
Here’s the thing. I don’t know of a single Democrat who is in favor of abortion. Not a single one. Yet many Christians accuse Democrats of being evil “baby killers” when there are OH SO MANY other discerning morals that Jesus talked about — like the commandment to love thy neighbor, to welcome the stranger, to feed the hungry, and to walk humbly with thy God.
So who are the real sinners here? Think about it.
Rebecca Powell
Georgetown
