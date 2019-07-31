Dear editor,

Our city needs a new reservoir, certainly. But how logical is it to spend $6.5 million for one with a smaller capacity than one we can build for $3.5 million?

Our city commission seems to think it’s perfectly logical to spend that extra $3 million so that we don’t risk offending the residents of our small Tanglewood neighborhood (and most probably, their friends who live there) who want a reservoir that’s prettier.

What our commissioners seem to have conveniently forgotten is who will pay for it — all of us in the city of Frankfort, through higher taxes, and not just the residents of Tanglewood who want us to pay an extra $3 million to enhance their backyard view.

Commissioners: We’ll watch who votes for which. And we’ll remember come voting time. 

Dustin Cole

Frankfort

 

