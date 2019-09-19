Dear editor,
Amy McGrath hit Sen. Mitch McConnell hard with a campaign ad about his inaction on extending black lung health care benefits for miners. Mitch counterpunched with an ad touting support from the United Mine Workers.
But here's the thing: In 2014 the UMW endorsed Mitch's opponent Alison Lundergan Grimes. Also, according to Courier Journal writer Tom Loftus, as far back as 2009 there was only one rare, small $2,500 contribution from UMW to Mitch. The contribution came in 2017 when the UMW wanted Mitch to support legislation to fund miners' pensions and health care. I guess technically donations indicate support, but this case is misleading if you don’t know all the facts.
It will be interesting to see whom the UMW will support in 2020, especially now when miners are asking for Mitch to help them get millions of dollars in back wages and pension contributions from Blackjewel Coal, which declared bankruptcy. So far that support has been slow in coming.
One protesting miner said: "Whenever you call McConnell's office, he can't talk to you. To my knowledge he's not even made a statement. He's not pro-coal (miner), I don't even think he's pro-Kentucky."
Margaret Groves
Frankfort