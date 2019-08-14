Dear editor,
I’m going to try an exercise in understanding in relation to guns.
Let’s pretend that we have no prejudice or opinions on guns one way or the other. Also, let’s pretend we have no knowledge or memory of anything related to guns or mass murder with guns in America. From our position of ignorance in relation to guns and mass murder, we suddenly are made aware of the following information.
Over the last couple of decades or more there have been an untold number of incidents of mass murder committed by a different individual single man with a gun. The type of weapon used is the same in each incident. The weapon of choice of the murderer is always a military assault-type weapon, a weapon designed for one thing only — to kill as many people possible in as short of time as possible.
From our unprejudiced position of ignorance and knowledge of guns we ask this simple question: Why are military assault weapons, weapons designed to kill as many people possible in the shortest amount of time possible, made available to anyone and everyone who wants to have them. And even simpler than that the question is, Why are weapons designed but for one purpose, to kill as many people possible in as short of time as possible, made at all?
Phil Greer
Frankfort