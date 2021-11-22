Dear editor,

Why should we again give money ($23 million) to Kentucky State University?

Why not make a satellite for the University of Kentucky or the University of Louisville? Better yet, make it a great community campus two-year school. Get the Galen School of Nursing to fix our nursing program and how about a pharmacy program starting in high school?

I am sick and tired of pouring money into a losing situation when we could have something we could participate in and be proud of!

Christine Rhodes

Frankfort

