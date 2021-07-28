Dear editor,
An executive order for a moratorium on the Bureau of Land Management's wild horse and burro helicopter removals is needed immediately.
America's wild horse and burro population are in trouble as a result of the roundups, performed at taxpayer expense. A total of 148 out of 174 herds are below genetic viability.
Last week the world-famous Onaqui herd lost 61% of its population to roundups. Once wild, free and simply breathtaking to behold, a majority of this majestic herd sits corralled in a barren holding facility awaiting “adoption.”
Wild horses and burros have lost 41% of the land legally designated for them since passage of the 1971 Act designed to protect them. Currently, they are only present on 14% of public lands.
As the horses and burros are rounded up, ranchers can lease public lands to graze livestock at $1.35 per cow or sheep per month. Many horses find themselves penned for months or in a pipeline resulting in brutal slaughter in Canada or Mexico, butchered for human consumption!
It is well documented by science that cattle are the number one cause of methane pollution from an agricultural source, yet the biology of the horse allows them to act as a carbon sink — something that should be of keen interest to the global community.
Immediate intervention is warranted to prevent further damage to native horse populations as specified in the Act of 1971, and to ensure that public lands benefit all American citizens and not private interest.
Deborah Williamson
Frankfort
