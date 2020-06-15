Dear editor,

Commissioned after the assassination of Gov. William Goebel during a time of great political turmoil in Kentucky, the Jefferson Davis statue in the Capitol reflects an attempt to rewrite Frankfort’s pro-unionist (and anti-slavery) past. To be truthful to the history of Frankfort, the statue should be removed. 

While another is being commissioned, I suggest the statue of William Goebel be placed in its absence.   

Patrick Carrico

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription