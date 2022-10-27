Dear editor,

Years ago, Kentucky’s low-cost energy attracted good-paying manufacturing jobs to the state. What has changed? Liberal, so-called “green” policies supported by President Joe Biden and Kentucky Senate candidate Teresa Barton has hampered growth.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription