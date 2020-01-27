Dear editor,
I think it is ironic that we seem to have to take a DNA test to confirm we are all immigrants. It does not matter whether you are first generation or sixth generation — other than Native Americans, we are all immigrants.
We have become the United States of Amnesia because immigrants and immigration is really what made America great in the first place.
New immigrants are no different than our ancestral families who migrated to the U.S. They are looking for a better life for their families. Rather than posing a threat to our democracy, they reinforce and enrich the values that make America the country what it is.
This is a time of rapid change and many Americans are directing their fears toward immigrants, believing that they are changing the culture and values of the U.S. We have seen these fears translate into harmful policies: Our politicians are promising to wall off borders, eliminate sanctuary cities and deport undocumented immigrants who had been granted protection as children.
I don't think those in authority should be obeyed blindly. Don't take words of those in power for words of wisdom; challenge it in your heart. Power and authority can be misused and corrupt. What better reaffirmation exists for the strength of our values than the validation we receive daily from people seeking to immigrate here!
Ask yourself where would you be today if your ancestors had tried to enter the U.S. during the current administration? Uphold the values of our forefathers.
K. Michael Newton
Frankfort