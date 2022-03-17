Dear editor,
Being a woman in Frankfort in 2022 should mean opportunity, empowerment, and achievement. It should mean having the ability to assume leadership roles and being able to be part of a network of strong females working together for change. It should NEVER mean being overlooked for opportunities in favor of male counterparts; being slandered in any way; being held to a different standard; or being underpaid and undervalued for the roles they fill and the benefits they bring to our community.
Our city and county governments set the tone for this environment, and each have regulations intended to address a broad range of conduct that is considered inappropriate in the workplace. These protections should never be ignored or overlooked and should be periodically evaluated to keep pace with changes in our work environments and our cultural norms in order to establish and maintain a respectful work environment.
As women, mothers, wives, sisters, daughters, friends, employees, employers and peers in the Frankfort community, we take a stand against sexual harassment, workplace discrimination, and overall injustice to these professionals. And we demand that they stop immediately.
Women are worthy of leadership roles, based on their talents, experience and education. Women are worthy of respect and entitled to live a lifestyle that is not under constant scrutiny. And women are worthy and deserving of a community where they can feel safe, supported and included.
Frankfort is a community where the majority of professional leadership roles are currently held by women, and we want the world to recognize it as an empowering place in which to work and live. We must be vigilant in remaining open and welcoming to all and recognize the behaviors (boycotts, cancellations, etc.) that can damage our community's good reputation and tourism efforts which are driving forces in attracting visitors to our area.
We call on all community members to help make Frankfort a safe and productive place for everyone. We call on our local leaders to provide an inclusive, integrated and gender-responsive approach for the prevention and elimination of violence and harassment in the world of work. And we call on ourselves to continue supporting and empow(her)ing each other to make Frankfort the community we want it to be.
EmpowHER Frankfort and Friends
