Dear editor,

Being a woman in Frankfort in 2022 should mean opportunity, empowerment, and achievement. It should mean having the ability to assume leadership roles and being able to be part of a network of strong females working together for change. It should NEVER mean being overlooked for opportunities in favor of male counterparts; being slandered in any way; being held to a different standard; or being underpaid and undervalued for the roles they fill and the benefits they bring to our community.  

Our city and county governments set the tone for this environment, and each have regulations intended to address a broad range of conduct that is considered inappropriate in the workplace. These protections should never be ignored or overlooked and should be periodically evaluated to keep pace with changes in our work environments and our cultural norms in order to establish and maintain a respectful work environment. 

As women, mothers, wives, sisters, daughters, friends, employees, employers and peers in the Frankfort community, we take a stand against sexual harassment, workplace discrimination, and overall injustice to these professionals. And we demand that they stop immediately.  

Women are worthy of leadership roles, based on their talents, experience and education. Women are worthy of respect and entitled to live a lifestyle that is not under constant scrutiny. And women are worthy and deserving of a community where they can feel safe, supported and included.

Frankfort is a community where the majority of professional leadership roles are currently held by women, and we want the world to recognize it as an empowering place in which to work and live. We must be vigilant in remaining open and welcoming to all and recognize the behaviors (boycotts, cancellations, etc.) that can damage our community's good reputation and tourism efforts which are driving forces in attracting visitors to our area.

We call on all community members to help make Frankfort a safe and productive place for everyone. We call on our local leaders to provide an inclusive, integrated and gender-responsive approach for the prevention and elimination of violence and harassment in the world of work. And we call on ourselves to continue supporting and empow(her)ing each other to make Frankfort the community we want it to be.

EmpowHER Frankfort and Friends

Alex Cunningham

Alicia Boyd

Allyson Taylor

Amber Logan

Amy Feldman

Amy K. Tempus - Doom

Aubri Layson

Axl Wheeler

Betty Jo Readnower

Betty Mauer

Billie J. Dollins

Blair Hecker

Candace Sacre

Carly Cockley

Catherine Nash

Chermie Maxwell

Christina Libby

Christine Cartwright

Connie Noblitt

Constance Bradley

Cynthia Barnes

Deb Wilson

Deirdre Calvert

Diane Strong

Eric Northcutt

Erin McQueen

Fran Pinkston

Gina Morales

Harry Carver

Huston Wells

Isabelle Hay

Jamey Bennett

Jen Hicks

Jennifer Jenkins

Jessica Miller

Jill E. Robinson

Joanna Hay

Joe Johnson

Johnna Puttoff

John Graham

John Phillips

John Senter

Joyce M. Rector

Karen Jones Thompson

Karen Wheeler

Karl Lawrence

Kate Bennett

Katherine Wolf

Kathy Fields

Katie Boyd Travis

Katie Flynn Hedden

Katie Otero

Katrisha Waldridge

Kelly Dycus, LPCC

Kelly Everman

Kim Richardson

Kimberly Wallis

Krista Jackson

Kristin Cantrell

Kristy Miller

Laura Ross

Lee Ann Watters

Leesa Unger

Lynn Faulkner

Mary Cardwell

Mary Lynn Collins

Mary Nichols

Mary Palumbo

McKenzie Connor

Megan Sauter

Melanie VanHouten

Melinda Nunley

Mike Feldman

Murray Wood

Pam Ayer

Rachael Peake

Rebecca Hall

Rebecca Quarles

Rene F. True

Rhonda Nix

Robin Antenucci

Ross Wallis

Sallye Hill Stumbo

Sam Marcus

Sarah B. Moore

Sarah Newnam

Sarah Puttoff

Shari Thompson

Shellie Wingate

Skye Hanson

Stephanie A. Stafford

Suzy Hosley

Tambra Harrod

Tara Collins

Tara Linney

Teresa K. Moore

Terri Bennett

Terri Bradshaw

KY Capital Development Corporation

Tish Shade

Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce

Tom Bennett

Tracy Doyle

Trudi Johnson Carver

Vicki Webb

Zach Moore

Zita Grayson

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription