Dear editor,

I am a member of Progress Kentucky. We are a central Kentucky-based 501(c)(4) organization and we seek to promote progressive policies in Kentucky. You can check us out on our Facebook page at Progress Kentucky or our companion FB page, Colonels of Truth!

If you want to join in the effort then like, follow our FB pages, and ask for additional information. We will be in contact. We are all volunteers. Join the effort and work with us to make a difference!

Currently, Progress Kentucky is running a poll related to actions taken by the Kentucky legislature in the General Session that ended in April. Here is a link to the poll https://bit.ly/RANK-KYGA22

Many of these actions were regressive, hurt the most vulnerable people, and reduced taxes on the rich at the expense of the poor and middle class, while refusing to cap the cost of insulin.

The poll is titled the Worst Actions of this Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Legislature. We encourage you to take the poll. We plan to release it to the press and public in the next month or so.

In the future, we need progressive policies, not policies that hurt “We the People.”

Debra Graner

Frankfort

