Dear editor,
I was prompted to write about the impeachment of President Donald Trump when a younger friend of mine on Facebook inquired how people responded to the resignation of President Richard Nixon. She wasn’t even born when Nixon was president in 1968, and it was then I realized how significant my personal feelings and experience would be to her and others of her age. I am 69.
Though my brother and I were not of age to vote, we did become registered Republicans in 1970. My dad was a passionate Republican in Louisville, having worked as a precinct captain, appointed to a political position in the administration of Mayor William O. Cowger (1961-65), and then ran himself for office, of which he lost. So hence, my family background was heavy in the Republican Party.
In 1970, I remember seeing Richard Nixon drive down Fourth Street in Louisville during a trip to the city. I remember leaning out the window of Kaufman Strauss store, where I worked, as his convertible drove down the street. I was proud to see my president in the flesh as the crowd cheered and the confetti showered over his cavalcade.
But as the Watergate scandal began to unfold in 1973, the scheme to rob the Democratic National Committee Headquarters of important information became a national debacle as President Nixon admitted his knowledge of the crime (“I am not a crook”) and, upon probable impeachment, resigned in 1974.
My brother and I both changed our party to Democrat. Did our dad know? He died in 1973, so he was not aware. But I often say he’s probably turning in his grave … but maybe not now.
Would you change parties now? I wonder.
Nancy Atcher
Frankfort
