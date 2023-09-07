Here comes COVID again, perfectly timed, it's election time. I'm sure they will be plenty of complying AGAIN. I'm sure there'll be those shot enthusiasts. Mail-in ballots is the best way to win an election. Here's how it should roll this time around, if you won't vote at the polls, you don't get to vote.
How could he say that he's infringing on my rights? Please, you are giving up your own rights because you decided to let the powers that be decide how your life is dictated or did you forget about the arrows down each aisle, small businesses closing, and Kentucky State Police writing down license plate numbers at churches during the previous COVID pandemic?
Once upon a time, people voted for the person who needed the money. With all the election ads by Andy Beshear, Daniel Cameron should be a shoo-in. All the negative ads from both though are driving me nuts. What happened to the positive ads of what they are going to attempt to do? I guess that's what some live for though. I think both parties have lost their way and it's time for a third party candidate to win the elections, one that brings the best of both parties to the table. Neither party is perfect.
Last but not least, if you are celebrating Trump getting indicted in Georgia and getting a mugshot, I'm unsure if your brainwashed or what, but, realize a one-party system becomes a monarchy fast, something the founding fathers ran away from. If are all for Trump being indicted, etc. then you've been allowed to be blindfolded.
