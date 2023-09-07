Dear editor,

Here comes COVID again, perfectly timed, it's election time. I'm sure they will be plenty of complying AGAIN. I'm sure there'll be those shot enthusiasts. Mail-in ballots is the best way to win an election. Here's how it should roll this time around, if you won't vote at the polls, you don't get to vote.

