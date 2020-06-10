Dear editor,

The only Spike Lee film I’ve seen is “Do the Right Thing.” It was about community and race relations and if memory serves, I don’t think anyone in the movie actually did the right thing.

After an evening of doing the exact wrong thing, I am going to do the right thing now, and apologize to my neighbors for my part in the ugly scene they were subjected to this week concerning a pending court case. Worrying about COVID-19, my dying dad, our very fragile system of government and the ripping social fabric, I was very much on edge and emotions were raw. None of that justifies or excuses the ugly things I said or the crude gestures I threw out to our mutual neighbors.

I stand by “Justice for Crime Victims” but not the other ugly things that were said. My faith compels me to do and to be better. I cannot take back the wrong things I said and did. But I will do the right thing today and say that I am sorry I said and did them. It may not make the situation any better, but it is all I can do. I’m sorry.

Tamara Patrick

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription