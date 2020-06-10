Dear editor,
The only Spike Lee film I’ve seen is “Do the Right Thing.” It was about community and race relations and if memory serves, I don’t think anyone in the movie actually did the right thing.
After an evening of doing the exact wrong thing, I am going to do the right thing now, and apologize to my neighbors for my part in the ugly scene they were subjected to this week concerning a pending court case. Worrying about COVID-19, my dying dad, our very fragile system of government and the ripping social fabric, I was very much on edge and emotions were raw. None of that justifies or excuses the ugly things I said or the crude gestures I threw out to our mutual neighbors.
I stand by “Justice for Crime Victims” but not the other ugly things that were said. My faith compels me to do and to be better. I cannot take back the wrong things I said and did. But I will do the right thing today and say that I am sorry I said and did them. It may not make the situation any better, but it is all I can do. I’m sorry.
Tamara Patrick
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.