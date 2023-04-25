Dear editor,

I read in total astonishment (“Metal door manufacturer pulls out of Frankfort,” March 25-26) regarding SteelBlue leaving Frankfort. I waited to see if anyone else was as appalled by the circumstances regarding its departure; apparently I waited in vain.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription