Dear editor,

This is in reply to the letter from Matt Shuy (“Letter: Clarifying misrepresentations of GOP”) regarding his Republican Party. Has he ever heard the expression "can't see the forest for the trees?" Shuy goes on to try and justify his party's values, which simply are unjustifiable. He harps about Donald Trump not being the party's only candidate. Then why is he the only one talked about. Why is one of the most detestable, vile, ignorant men and former president still supported by his legions after leading an insurrection against democracy, and still perpetrating one of the biggest lies every told?

