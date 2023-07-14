Dear editor,

I don’t usually respond to letters critical of mine but I will make an exception in regards to Candace Sacre (“Letter: Letter writer should have researched laws,” June 27) and Donnie Hagy (“Letter: Writer 'can't see the forest for the trees',” June 29). Sacre was right about my not doing extensive research on automatic weapons. She was wrong in seeing my letter as a personal attack on just one person. I was merely confronting continued opinion pieces that have a tone of bitterness and hate. She cautioned me about personal attacks while attacking me. This seems to be a little hypocritical.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription