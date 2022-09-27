Dear editor,

In 2020 I had finally hit rock bottom and was incarcerated on drug charges. I was sentenced to Drug Court, the diversion program that targets offenders with drug addiction and dependency problems. Fortunately this was where I met Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd, the judge that is responsible for saving my life!

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription