Dear editor,
I was very happy to see the courage displayed by Phyllis Sower in writing her guest column ("Don't determine vote by false labeling, Aug. 14). I have been a frequent critic of letters filled with name calling and accusations with no basis in reality. She definitely hit the nail on the head.
She wasn’t defending the president’s tweets but merely refuting the false allegations of racism. When she made the statement that many of the Democrat presidential hopefuls were seeking a socialist state, she was pointing out their policies and not labeling them.
Only fools would resort to labeling a person a racist, fascist and/or Nazi with no concrete foundation. If you can state the policies you like and the reasons you support them, then do so, but please refrain from the idiocy of name calling and unsubstantiated accusations.
Matt Shuy
Frankfort