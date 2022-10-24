Dear editor,

Recently, while waiting for an electronic transaction to process, a clerk in a popular Frankfort store looked at the "Michael Mueller for County Judge-Executive" sweatshirt I was wearing. She asked me to give her one good reason to vote for Mueller in November. I was quick to reply with more than one reason: Michael's honest.Michael's a hard worker. Michael's enthusiastic. Michael's got a great family (I taught his children!).  Michael's got great ideas for Frankfort and is willing to work for them. Most importantly, I'd trust Michael Mueller with my life!

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription