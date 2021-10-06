Dear editor,

When we had out of town visitors, one of our great pleasures was to load up the car and take a slow ride around the State Capitol, viewing the beautiful floral clock and the wonderful architecture of the buildings that belong to the people of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Having lived in South Frankfort for the greater part of my life, the Capitol and its grounds were all part of our playing field as youngsters. I played basketball in the back of the Governor’s Mansion. I broke and rode ponies, across these state grounds, that were stabled two houses down from the Governor’s Mansion. I skated on the beautiful terraced walkway in front of the Capitol and the sidewalks around it. So the truth be known, I have personally enjoyed that slow, proud and memory-filled experience of riding around the Capitol building.

I would not dare take a stand, one way or the other, as to whether they should close the access in back of the Capitol because I don’t know the facts. But, I hope that they don’t destroy the road.

However, I do know that this is another loss for our ability to highlight the most significant structure within our community. I do pray for our country, state and local government during these demeaning years that cause them to take these critical actions. And, I thank God for allowing me to live in what could be the greatest time on earth without these barriers.

Charles Hancock

Frankfort

