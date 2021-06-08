Dear editor,

On June 3, I had taken my wife to a local doctor’s office for a procedure that required she fast due to sedation. We both had a certain amount of anxiety and were nervous, but the procedure went well.

On the way home, I stopped at the McDonald’s just off U.S. 127 to get us both breakfast. When I pulled up to the window to pay for our order, the cashier handed me a receipt and wouldn't accept payment. I was told that the lady in the vehicle in front of me paid for our order. I was only able to exchange a wave with the lady before she pulled away.

I don't know who you are, but I want you to know what a blessing you were to us. In today’s world we see so many negative things about people. But as my wife and I always say, there are still a lot of good folks around.

We have lived in Frankfort for about two years now, and I often tell my friends what a friendly and caring community we have. I promise to pay it forward the next opportunity I have. To the special person who was so gracious to us at McDonald’s, thanks again for bringing some kindness into a stressful morning.

Ricky Powell

Frankfort

