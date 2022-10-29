Dear editor,

We need Gex "Jay" Williams in the Kentucky Senate. Gex will work hard to make sure teachers' consciences are protected. Teachers and other school employees should not be forced to address students by any pronoun that doesn’t reflect the child’s natural biology. LGTB issues should be between the student and their parents, not school personnel.

