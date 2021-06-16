Dear editor,

My dad served three years in the Army. Two of my brothers and my one sister served in the Navy. They are now deceased.

I met and married a man from Kentucky. He was a soldier and a lifer for 22 years — 20 of those years I was with him.

We had five children — three boys and two girls. One son is deceased.

My daughter, Debra Faris was a lifer. She also served in Afghanistan.

My son, Philip Lee, served three years in the Army and also went to Saudi Arabia for Desert Storm.

I have a grandson in the Army now, Patrick Chappel in Afghanistan. And also another grandson, Philip Lee II, served three years — one year in Iraq. And grandson, Aaron Faris, is active National Guard.

I'm very proud of my family.

Julia Lee, 81

Frankfort

