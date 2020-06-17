Dear editor,
Why is Franklin County property so attractive to developer Ron Tierney? Does our local government offer better incentives to developers or “look the other way” when questionable or illegal actions occur by developers?
Why wouldn’t a developer such as Mr. Tierney provide all the benefits extolled by our local development corporation to his own home county of Clark? What are the differences between zoning requirements in Clark County and here? Are our requirements lower here or the cost of land cheaper here? Does our county lean toward benefiting for-profit developers at the cost of protecting our own citizens?
Do our local officials look the other way when it comes to rules/regulations being broken or go easy on fines and penalties for wrong actions by developers? What mitigation requirements do we have to help correct bad actions by developers and which are significant enough to cause future developers to follow all the rules?
Pondering these questions specifically for the Blanton-Crutcher Farm and developer Ron Tierney, but these are also considerations for all development here. I don’t have much confidence that our community is “developing” correctly as it seems we are simply spreading out and gobbling up farmland and significant historic sites such as that which used to be on Blanton-Crutcher farm.
As a friend has said to me many times during the last few years, “Franklin County doesn’t seem to have ‘planning, only zoning — and rezoning.’” I don’t see how this mentality benefits our citizens and our community or our future.
Ceci Mitchell
Franklin County
