Dear editor,

I am concerned with Kentucky Power's recent proposed rate. It comes even though they already raised their rates in 2015 and 2018.

They say they need to increase rates due to a decline in customers in Eastern Kentucky and mild winters, not allowing them to meet their desired level of profitability. This is poor timing as many Eastern Kentuckians are struggling with COVID-19, job loss and threats to our health care.

Under the proposal, the average monthly bill would go up about $23, and the new rate structure would make people who use less electricity in the winter pay more. Further, their drastic changes to solar net-metering rates will limit our ability to invest in rooftop solar and take control of our monthly bills.

Kentucky Power’s website fails to mention all the ways this rate case will harm everyday Kentuckians. But now is not the time for increasing rates, no matter how nicely Kentucky Power spins it.

My husband and I are both disabled on a fixed income. This rate increase would be a hardship on us and others like us who live on a strict budget. Why should Kentucky Power be entitled to greater profits when everyone else is struggling and tightening our belts?

I advocate public comments opposing the harmful rate anytime between now and November. I am asking our immunity leaders to reach out to Kentucky Power to express their concerns.

Just email psc.info@ky.gov, citing case number 2020-00174, or visit kftc.org/kentuckypower2020.

Tina Jackson

Louisa

