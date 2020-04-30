Dear editor,
I don’t usually respond to letters about me (“Letter: So much for unbiased insight,” April 22) but when they contain misstatements then I feel the need to set the record straight.
I never defended President Donald Trump’s policies regarding COVID-19. I merely said he was unjustly attacked because he didn’t create or spread the virus.
Her comments must have been the result of inability to read or her psychotic hate for the president. Enough said.
Matt Shuy
Frankfort
“I never defended President Donald Trump’s policies regarding COVID-19. I merely said he was unjustly attacked because he didn’t create or spread the virus.“
Er ah, that IS defending Trump. What did the writer, who you are attacking, say that was factually incorrect? I’m not talking about your Fox News alternative facts, I’m talking about establish facts that are a consensus! Stuff that we have video tape of trump actually saying. Irrefutable stuff! You constantly are a Trump apologist, and obvious sycophant of the orange man in the White House. Your lack of command of the facts is obvious and every one of your letters, they epitomize fake news.
