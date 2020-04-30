Dear editor,

I don’t usually respond to letters about me (“Letter: So much for unbiased insight,” April 22) but when they contain misstatements then I feel the need to set the record straight. 

I never defended President Donald Trump’s policies regarding COVID-19. I merely said he was unjustly attacked because he didn’t create or spread the virus.

Her comments must have been the result of inability to read or her psychotic hate for the president. Enough said. 

Matt Shuy

Frankfort 

