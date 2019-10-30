Dear editor,
One thing the Sowers have exhibited over the last few years regarding gays is a complete lack of understanding and a lack of compassion. This latest folly of Phyllis Sower ("Guest columnist: Not proud of Capital Pride Kentucky," Oct. 23) reminds me of an internet meme that I have seen a number of times: “Gay pride was not born of a need to celebrate being gay, but our right to exist without persecution. So instead of wondering why there isn’t a straight pride movement, be thankful you don’t need one.”
One of her biggest mistakes is that she associates being gay as purely a sex act. I assure you that is most certainly not the case. It is with our other half that we want to sit down and have dinners, walk the dogs, share Christmases, watch movies and TV together. In other words, live life as a loving couple.
When I attended Franklin County High School in the 1980s, I could not go from one class to the next without getting bullied, name called and even spit upon. It was relentless, day after day. When teachers and other faculty witnessed the abuse, rather than coming to my assistance they laughed along with the perpetrators.
Times have evolved and just like with the plights of women, blacks and other minorities, a compassion, understanding and inclusion has been accepted by society that indeed “all are created equal.” Let the gays celebrate that their time has finally come and that the days of suffering and degradation are for the most part over — and let the community celebrate with them.
It’s disheartening that as prominent members of the community the Sowers cannot grasp the simplicity of kindness. Their intransigence to evolve will be part of their legacy.
Nikolai Pennington
Frankfort