Editor’s note: This letter was sent to Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Judge-Executive Huston Wells, members of Planning and Zoning and county magistrates. It is being published as an open response to Wilkerson and Wells’ column (“Guest columnists: Opportunities to support economic growth,” May 21-22).

Please know that bourbon cannot be classified as a farm product. It has been manufactured. Bourbon warehousing is industrial development. Pollution, large truck traffic, property value decline and damage to the environment are the costs.  

Your opinion column in favor of industrializing Peaks Mill fails to lay out these facts. For a boom in bourbon, you are willing to "partner" with money and sacrifice our place. You "believe" that Buffalo Trace will be good for the environment, which means you have decided to listen to your industrial partner instead of your constituents.   

You also fail to portray clearly what BT is asking. The proposed text amendment would open 50% of the county up to whiskey warehousing without the need for a zone change. That means you are advocating for the elimination of meaningful public participation in future warehousing development. You would rather us "believe" in Buffalo Trace so that money can flow without the impediments of a democratic process.   

Your opinion column is disingenuous, disturbing and highly dismissive of the public. I am disappointed. I hope that you can extract yourself enough from Buffalo Trace to find your own ethical standing and see this issue clearly.

Trina Peiffer

Frankfort

