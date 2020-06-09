Dear editor,

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Frankfort Police and Fire departments for their quick response to my 911 call on Saturday, May 30, at 6:30 a.m.

A man in a pickup truck had just driven into my garage and caused considerable damage.

Luckily, the man stuck around and was able to give police all the information they needed.

Also thanks to my good neighbors who stayed with me until the police left.

Joyce Nally

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription