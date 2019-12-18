Dear editor,
Thank you for the recent story on campaign donations ("Beshear more than tripled Bevin's campaign fundraising in Franklin County," Dec. 14). I am sure it was well received.
Now, I would like to see another piece of investigative journalism take place. I am interested in knowing just how much the extra security cost to have the former governor not live in the mansion. To my knowledge he was the first to do so. Is the security still in place? If so how much did/has it cost the taxpayers? If not, then what happens to the equipment that was used? Do we the taxpayers get it back? Does the former governor have to reimburse us for it?
I hope someone can check into this matter and report back. It would be an interesting read.
Fred Barkley
Frankfort