Dear editor,
I walk my dog on the path behind the floodwall twice every day. Two weeks ago we were walking, and approaching me is a vehicle — cop, dark windows, black car. I indicated I’d like to talk.
He rolled down the window, and I said, “You know there’s a gate at the other end and you can’t get out?” He said, “I’m not going through; I’m looking for a homeless camp we’ve heard is down here.”
“Surely it’s not illegal to be homeless?”
“Not at all, we just want to make them aware of other available resources.”
I’m aware of camps down there, but I’ve never looked closely; I haven’t been invited. But now I am paying attention.
Monday morning, there was a city truck, several obvious cop types, in black with their hi-viz green vests, NO MASKS, standing on the embankment looking down under the Capital Avenue bridge.
I approached, put my mask on (they didn’t), and asked, “What’s up?”
“Oh, we’re inspecting the bridge.” “Right.” Hrothgar and I went on, and I peeked through the gap as I always do, to see that the campers on the bank were OK.
During our Wednesday evening walk, I noticed tire tracks showed clearly where they had taken the truck down to the camp on the bank and wiped it out. No vestige of the tents.
What have we become? Those folks had some peace and privacy. They didn’t bother anyone. Where are they? Disappeared? I'd like answers.
Nancy Reid
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.