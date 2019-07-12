Dear editor,
In the guest column (“How can we accept genocide?,” July 10) and the letter to the editor (“Single party, ‘wanna-be dictator’ leading government,” July 10), both left out a key element in their emotional pieces about genocide and border security. What they and many others seem to forget is that all of those people at the border could have made a new life anywhere along their journey before crossing into the United States illegally.
Can you even imagine breaking into any other country in the world and then complaining that their holding facility is substandard?
I would suggest that both of the writers from that edition or anyone else that wants to comment on the situation there to travel to the border so that they can work with the detainees and see for themselves exactly what is happening there. Join the Border Patrol and help them be more “humane.”
G.L. Vinson
Frankfort